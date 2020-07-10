CPD Officer shot while working special duty in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after an officer was shot in southeast Columbus, Friday.

Columbus Police say they responded to Moments Grill & Lounge in the 2500 block of Petzinger Road, at about 12:01 a.m., after an officer working special duty notified dispatch that they had been shot.

Police also received multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

When responding officers arrived, they located the injured officer and transported them to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Upon further investigation, police officers found that the restaurant and a car in the parking lot were struck by bullets too.

Columbus Police say they’re still investigating the incident and haven’t identified any suspects yet.