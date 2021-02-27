CPD officer identified in police involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has released the identity of the officer who fired a round during a chase in Olde Towne East.

Officer Mackenzie Bozeman, a 4-year veteran on the force, pulled the trigger during a foot chase early Friday morning, according to CPD. No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody.

According to CPD, police were called to the 700 block of E. Fulton Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on the report of a domestic disturbance.

Officers encountered the suspect who was driving before crashing in the area of E. Main and Carpenter streets. Officer Bozeman fired the round during a subsequent foot pursuit.

The Ohio BCI continues to investigate the incident.