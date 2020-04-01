Officer hospitalized in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is hospitalized after a shooting on the south side of the city.

NBC4 has learned from authorities at the scene the officer is expected to recover.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, it happened around 3:12 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Dispatchers say a second person was injured at the scene. That person’s condition is also unknown, but authorities say they are in surgery.

