Officer fires shot during investigation in near east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say no one was injured after an officer fired a shot during a pursuit of a suspect in the Olde Towne East area of Columbus.  

According to Columbus police, early Friday morning, officers were called for a complaint in the 700 block of E. Fulton Avenue.  

Police say during their investigation, an armed suspect in a vehicle took off before crashing at the intersection of E. Main Street and Carpenter Street.  

After the crash, a foot pursuit between the suspect and police took place, where an officer fired a single shot, according to police.  

No one was injured and the suspect was taken into custody. 

The Ohio BCI is now investigating the incident. 

