Officer files discrimination lawsuit against Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An officer with the Ohio State Highway Patrol has filed a lawsuit against her employer, claiming she was discriminated against.

According to the lawsuit, Officer Norma Scott is currently the only African American female police officer currently employed by the highway patrol. She has worked for the patrol since 2013.

In June of 2017, Scott said she participated in a statewide training session on terrorism with several coworkers, including her supervisor.

Scott said that during that training session, she heard her supervisor say, “we need to get rid of them people like Paris did!”

She asked for clarification from the supervisor. She said the supervisor responded, “Brown people like you, but they will not give Trump credit for this idea…”

She reported the incident, leading to the supervisor serving a three-day suspension.

After the supervisor served his suspension, Scott said he came back and immediately began making disparaging comments about Scott and making it hard to do her job. She says the supervisor has embarked in continuous and ongoing acts of harassment and retaliation.

Examples of harassment provided by Scott include:

Numerous internal investigations for minor infractions

Denial of ‘reasonable’ requests for time off

Denied special duty assignments, while allowing other officers to work those assignments

Scott says the patrol has failed to investigate her claims.

NBC4 has reached out to the highway patrol for comment.