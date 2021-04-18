Off-campus party leads to destruction on Chittenden Ave.; OSU responds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-campus block party near The Ohio State University, known as Chitt Fest, turned destructive overnight.

Hundreds of students filled the street and at least five cars were flipped over along the avenue; several more had smashed out windows.

At least 30 CPD cruisers made their way down the avenue to disperse the crowds around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Ohio State University’s Communications Director called the destruction “unacceptable.”

Last night’s property destruction and willful disregard for safety just off campus is unacceptable. Ohio State will work with local law enforcement to identify and hold responsible any students who took part. In a normal year, such behavior is appalling and dangerous. In a pandemic, the risk is even higher. Students should not be gathering in large groups and should be wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. ben johnson, osu communications

Johnson encouraged students to cooperate with police, and to continue following safety and health directives.

City street sweepers were brought in to clean up all the beer cans and trash left behind.

All of the flipped cars have been towed away, according to authorities.

