ODOT’s new signage: ‘We are in this together’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Those essential workers who have to drive Ohio’s highways during the state’s stay home order will be greeted with a new message from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Ohio’s more than 130 digital message boards now read “We are in this together Ohio,” a message echoing Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s rally call to Ohioans during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The unifying message alternates with “Stay home, Ohio. Stop COVID-19.”

