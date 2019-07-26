ODOT worker: ‘Slow down, I want to go home tonight’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Getting from here to there has never been easier, whether you are walking, biking, taking public transportation or driving.

You can get to work, home, or shopping in a matter of minutes.

Sure there are times when we are running late and go faster. There is even the occasion when we check our phones, change the radio station, or talk to the kids in the car.

On Thursday, July 25, there were three accidents in construction zones around the state: Allen, Franklin, and Scioto counties. All of them involved the Ohio Department of Transportation workers.

None of them involved any injuries, but there was property damage to state-owned vehicles. Tires were flattened, thick iron bumpers were bent, and a mirror was nearly taken off of a door.

“People don’t understand when you are out here on [Interstate] 71 and they’re going by you at 70 miles per hour,” said Ohio Department of Transportation highway technician Mark Dovell.

‪THREE crews were struck today in Allen, Franklin, and Scioto County. Our men and women work hard to make sure Ohio… Posted by Ohio Department of Transportation on Thursday, July 25, 2019

“They’re from here to me to you. They are not far away,” Dovell said, pointing less than five feet away from him.

A husband and father of four, Dovell said he just wants to make it home at night to get back to his family.

“I’ve been in a crashed truck and watching some of my workers, a semi swerved in and out between us,” said Dovell. “It just missed. They didn’t have anywhere to go. It would have been ugly.”

According to lawyer Matthew Wolf with the Donahey Law Firm, if you are in an accident, your insurance may not cover you.

“If you are covered, [your insurance] will pick up depending on your limits of coverage, but you can also be subject to excess of those limits,” said Wolf.

The legal ramifications are quite different compared to the financial one. You can read the Ohio law here.

“Our men and women work hard to make sure Ohio roads are safe,” wrote the administrator of ODOT’s Facebook page. “Keep them safe by moving over and slowing down! Thankfully, no injuries and just minor damage today.”