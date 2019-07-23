ODOT warning drivers to watch speed on westside I-70 ramp

The Ohio Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to slow down, while on a ramp where several accidents have occurred in recent weeks.

Crews have placed a digital message board near the ramp from I-70 east to I-270 north, on the west side, to remind drivers of the 30 mph speed limit there.

Since July 4, at least four trucks or larger vehicles have overturned on the ramp.

While the message board is there now, in addition to the previously posted speed limit signs, more changes may be coming.

“Certainly, it’s frustrating for us because we know that if you follow the speed limit that’s there, you’re going to be able to successfully navigate this ramp like 11,000 people do every day,” said Matt Bruning, of ODOT. “Why people are suddenly ignoring that, it’s a head-scratcher and it’s very frustrating, so yes, we’re going to look at anything else that might catch drivers’ attention.”

According to Bruning, there were ten accidents on the ramp between 2011 and 2018.