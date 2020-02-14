ODOT vehicle struck near Nelsonville, U.S. 33 closed

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Both directions of U.S. 33 are closed near Nelsonville due to a crash.

According to Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Matt Bruning, an ODOT crew was struck in the area.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two ODOT workers were preparing to open a portion of the road after some work. They were in the back of a truck, picking up cones from the road.

The patrol said a vehicle veered out of its lane and struck the truck, causing the workers to be ejected from the truck. The truck then crossed over into the westbound lanes of U.S. 33 and hit an embankment.

The ODOT workers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The patrol says U.S. 33 is closed between State Route 595 and Dorr Run Road while first responders clear the scene.

