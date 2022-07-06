COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When you think of the Ohio Department of Transportation, what probably comes to mind is orange barrels, salt trucks, traffic cameras. But it’s not just weather and construction the department is focused on; they’re tackling another big issue.

In 2002, while working for ODOT, Tara Alston saw a growing need in the fight against human trafficking.

“I am a victim of trauma, so I have a heart for those who have gone through traumatic experiences,” said Alston.

Using her past, along with her passion to help others, Alston started the “Driving Out Human Trafficking” initiative, which uses vehicles and rest stops to raise awareness on the issue.

If you feel like someone is in danger of human trafficking, you can call the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.