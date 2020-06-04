ODOT reminds drivers to move over, slow down for workers after 5 crews hit in 8 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a statement reminding drivers that is is the law to move over and slow for their crews after five were hit by vehicles in just over a week on Ohio’s roadways.

Two of the five crashed resulted in ODOT workers being injured, the department days.

A five-vehicle crash in Madison County killed Clinton L. Baker of Crooksville. Baker, 28, was in a construction zone in a 2011 Chevrolet pick-up truck when a 2015 Mack commercial tractor trailer hit Baker’s truck.

“As more and more Ohioans get back on the road, it’s important that they remember to move over and slow down for our men and women working hard on the road,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “These people have families they want to safely get home to when their vital work is done.”

The first of the recent crashes occurred on Wednesday, May 27th when a semi slammed into the back of an ODOT truck hauling an arrow board as part of a rolling work zone on U.S. 30 in Crawford County (picture below). An ODOT employee in the truck was flown to a Columbus hospital for treatment.

ODOT renews call for drivers to move over and slow down for road workers – https://t.co/zOBODzliov pic.twitter.com/5apLQgQk8o — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 4, 2020

On Monday, an ODOT employee was struck by a driver as he was outside of his truck closing a ramp. He was taken to the hospital with an injury to his arm.

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, an ODOT crew working along I-490 in Cleveland was hit by a vehicle. A few hours later, an ODOT pickup truck on U.S. 224 in Putnam County was struck as the employee was out placing signs for a work zone. No one was injured in either crash.

The latest incident occurred this morning when a semi clipped the front bumper of an ODOT dump truck on I-77 in Cleveland. The crew was working to open a ramp after an overnight closure. There were no injuries.

These crashes are 100% preventable. Our workers and their vehicles are highly visible when they’re on the road. ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks

So far this year, ODOT says 16 of their crews have been struck while working.

Ohio’s Move Over law was enacted in 1999. It was expanded in December 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, including road construction, maintenance and utility crews.