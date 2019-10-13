ODOT reminding drivers not to ‘camp’ in left lane on highways

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reminding drivers not to “camp” in the left lane on state highways.

The department brought back its signs that gained some attention last year reading, “Camp in Ohio State Parks, not in the left lane.”

ODOT said it is running the safety message because cruising in the left lane is the leading cause of road rage and aggressive driving.

Now, ODOT is asking the public to help by providing more messages.

Those interested can submit a safety message on the ODOT website.

