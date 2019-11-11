ODOT ready for Monday’s winter weather

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — With winter weather on its way to central Ohio, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is ready.

Statewide, there are 1,533 plows and 663,000 tons of salt on hand. Central Ohio accounts for 300 of those plows and 93,850 tons of salt.

According to ODOT Spokesperson Breanna Badanes, about 100 of those plows will be used for the incoming winter weather, expected to hit Monday afternoon just in time for the evening drive home for many.

“We’re certainly ready for whatever hits us,” said Badanes.

ODOT’s garage in Westverille was quiet Sunday night because of the forecast. Badanes said they’ll be monitoring the forecast throughout the night and, on Monday, to decide when to call the drivers in.

“We won’t be out pre-treating because that brine would just wash right off the road,” she said due to the forecast calling for rain first before turning into snow.

When it comes to driving in winter weather, ODOT wants to remind people to go slower and give the plows plenty of space.

“We have a saying at ODOT that the first is the worst,” Badanes said. “Because drivers have had warm weather, they haven’t driven in winter weather in a while.”

At this point, it’s expected the plow drivers will get in sometime midday Monday.