ODOT pretreats roads before winter storm, will be out in force overnight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews are getting ready for the incoming winter weather, expected to play havoc with Monday’s morning commute.

ODOT has had crews out pretreating roadways all weekend long, and are catching a break before being back out on the roads Sunday night into Monday morning.

LIVE VIPER RADAR: Follow the storm as it moves through central Ohio

Before any snow has fallen, ODOT crews were preparing for the wintery mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain expected to hit central Ohio overnight.

“We had crews in early Sunday morning,” said Brooke Ebersole, with ODOT District 6, which operate out of Hilliard.

Trucks filled with brine spent the morning pretreating the roads. In spots, drivers can see where the brine was put down.

ODOT trucks also salted some areas. Right now, ODOT has approximately 18,000 tons of salt on hand across Franklin County.

“We particularly pay attention to interstates,” said Ebersole. “That’s our highest priority, followed by state routes and U.S. routes. We really pay attention to bridges and ramps because the cold air falls below as well as on top of the pavement.”

RELATED: Why bridges and ramps freeze first in winter weather

Since the roads were pretty clear Sunday, traffic was flowing smoothly and there were no winter conditions to worry about. When the need for plows kicks and anytime roads are being treated, drivers need to give the trucks plenty of space to work.

“It’s really not safe to get up right behind them or try to pass them really quickly,” Eversole said. “They want to do their job and they want to get home just like you do.”

Crews are supposed to begin arriving at work around 8 p.m.

An ODOT spokesperson said there will be about 200 road crews taking care of central Ohio throughout the storm.