COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation says it has 225 crews ready to hit the roads as winter weather moves through central Ohio.

ODOT says it will pre-treat ramps and bridges and temperatures drop.

Crews will also work through the night plowing and salting to ensure a safe commute Friday morning.

.@ODOT_Columbus getting ready for tonight’s winter weather. 225 crews will be out in Central Ohio working to keep roads safe. Ramps and bridges being pre treated. Crews will work throughout the night. @nbc4i #ohiowx pic.twitter.com/Hmv8y0uBJ6 — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) February 6, 2020

As always, ODOT says drivers should take it slow and allow for extra stopping distance.