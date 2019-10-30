ODOT preparing equipment, crews for snow, ice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for its busiest time of year.

On Wednesday, workers inspected close to 300 plows and salt trucks in central Ohio as part of an annual Winter Readiness program. Each vehicle must pass a 150-point checklist to be considered ready for winter road conditions.

“(We have to) make sure all of the liquid systems are working properly, the plows are on, all of the hydraulic lines … safety equipment, as well as all of the lighting (are working),” said Franklin County Administrator Shawn Anverse.

The program also focuses on training drivers, stocking materials and tracking upcoming weather.

Anverse said Franklin County is completely stocked with brine mixture and 19,000 tons of salt in its salt barns. Several facilities can make their own brine mixture throughout the season if they’re running low.

In 2018, central Ohio ODOT workers drove more than 1.5 million miles removing snow and ice and worked a collective 167,000 hours.

Dan Hale, an ODOT highway technician, said although the hours are long during the winter, he’s looking forward to a drive of pace driving plow trucks.

“Get everything out, get people to work and get everyone home,” Hale said. “That makes everyone happy, right?”

Hale also wants other motorists to realize the dangers of crowding plows.

“Overwhelmingly, most people cooperate,” said Hale. “You do have a few people that want to pass the plow. They’re going into the snow that we’re trying to move out of the way and that’s never good.”

Anverse added: “When they’re calling for snow, give yourself some extra time, don’t crowd the plow. Just because you can see the truck doesn’t mean they can see you, so try to keep some good, clear distance from them.”

Anverse anticipates the pavement is still warm enough to melt potential flurries in the next few days, but he said the ODOT equipment will be ready if and when it’s needed.