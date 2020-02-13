ODOT prepares for potential refreeze after first significant snowfall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After Central Ohio’s first significant snow this winter, roads aren’t nearly as snow-covered as they were Wednesday night.

Road crews were out late and up early this morning ensuring that the roads were safe for drivers.

ODOT snowplow operator, Dallas Urbank, said this is what he looks forward to during the winter.

“The main idea is to get your truck prepared, make sure everything’s safe,” said Urbank. “[We] get ready to go out on our routs, and once we’re out on the roads, we want to make sure that the snow is not accumulating, that any wetness isn’t refreezing, ” said Urbank.

He drove around the interstates and highways looking for wet spots to treat with salt, and he also looked for ramps and shoulders to plow snow away from.

Urbank said it gives people a safe area to pull over and stop if needed.

He continued to say, he and other operators are on the road for a reason. So, no matter how clear they may be, please give him and others space to work.

“If I’m watching these ramps, you never know if something got pushed out by the last truck then I have to hop over and push it out of the way,” said Urbank.

ODOT and the City of Columbus are scaling back the number of crews on the roads since they aren’t covered with snow any longer.