ODOT plow truck hit in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plow truck was struck by another vehicle Wednesday night in Hocking County.

According to ODOT, the crash happened on SR 664.

No life threatening injuries were reported.

“This plow had to be taken out of service which means other plows had to cover this route in addition to theirs,” ODOT said in a statement. “Our crews have been out around the clock and will continue to be all night. Please give them space to work.”

This is the third time a plow has been hit in less than two weeks, ODOT reported.