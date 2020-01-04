ODOT: Litter, debris in catch basins leads to flooded roadways

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Twice in the past week during periods of heavy rain, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have had to clear catch basins due to litter.

When there’s litter and debris in the basins, they don’t drain as well and that leads to more water on the roads.

“Water in the road can cause severe complications for drivers,” said Brooke Ebersole, ODOT District Six spokesperson.

When the water doesn’t drain properly, there is a better chance conditions on the roads will worsen. That’s why crews were out on I-670 on Friday using a special truck to clear one of the catch basins.

Ebersole said the truck sucks out the water and has the technology to be able to separate the debris from the water.

“When that tank is full, they have to take the truck, offload the water and then dispose of all the debris they pulled out of the drain,” said Ebersole.

Crews were doing similar work on I-670 near Cleveland Avenue last weekend. It’s caused by trash and objects falling off unsecured loads on trucks.

It’s not just bad for the environment but also road conditions.

“Litter is a year-round problem, it doesn’t pick a season,” said Ebersole. “Any time we do have heavy rains, we tend to see this problem because there’s no way for us to know that the drain is clogged until we have water that’s plugged and water that can’t go anywhere.”

According to ODOT, in the last two years, 19,000 bags of litter were collected along Franklin County roadways. If you include all of central Ohio, the number goes up to 50,000 bags. An ODOT spokesperson says that equates to about 14,000 hours of picking up litter at a cost of $750,000.

“Water in the road is never a good thing for a driver, so if we can keep that litter out of the catch basin, we can keep that water in the drain and off the road,” said Ebersole.

ODOT also wants to remind people when they see crews clearing drains or doing any kind of work, to give them plenty of space.