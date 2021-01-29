ODOT gets ready for weekend snow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for expected snowfall accumulation Saturday through Sunday.

The Department says it will be fully staffed and working 12-hour shifts beginning Saturday night.

According to ODOT:

  • Crews have been pre-treating interstates, state, and U.S. routes with brine the past couple of days to give ODOT a jump start on the weekend storm.
  • Heavier accumulation is expected to the northwest, with less accumulation forecasted in south central Ohio. 
  • ODOT will be out in full force, but while it’s snowing, travel will likely be slow and hazardous. Drivers should plan ahead and if possible, stay home. 
  • If drivers must be on the road, please give snow plows plenty of room to work.

