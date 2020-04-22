ODOT emphasizes responsibility on Earth Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Piles of trash, furniture and debris end up on state roadways daily and keeping those areas clean can be a challenge.​

For Earth Day, NBC4 followed Ohio Department of Transportation crews who stress the importance of keeping the ground litter free.

Lavedra Pearsall has been a highway tech with ODOT for two years and is responsible for keeping the roadways clean, but she continues to find trash, diapers, and other debris on the side of the road.

​ “It’s like a shed with a locked door,” she said.

Clearing litter is costing Ohioans $4 million dollars a year to clean up.​ Brooke Ebersole, the Public Information Officer​​ with ODOT, said it is also a hazard.

“Litter can also clog drains on our highways, which can cause water to flood into our highways causing a hazard to drivers,” said Ebersole. ​ ​

ODOT picked up more than 52,000 bags of trash along interstates, state routes and U.S. routes in Central Ohio alone.​