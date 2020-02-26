ODOT crews ready for winter weather heading to Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Colder air is heading to Central Ohio and with it, rain is changing to a wintry mix and snow. ODOT has hundreds of crews working to keep roads clear across Ohio but the rain has caused extra challenges.

Matt Bruning, the Press Secretary of ODOT says crews have not had the chance to pretreat the roads like the normally would because of the rain. They do have the advantage of the recent warm weather though.

“The advantage that we’ve had is it’s been fairly warm up until now so the pavement temperatures will tend to be warmer than the air temperature when you have a situation like that,” said Bruning. Crews will continue to work through the night though with temperatures expected to drop even on the roadways.

Bruning is asking anyone out tonight to give the ODOT crews plenty of space, he said too many accidents have already occurred. “When those plow strikes happen not only does it put our people in danger and the people who hit them in danger but it takes that truck out of service which means we aren’t able to as effectively plow that section of roadway or treat that section of roadway,” said Bruning.