ODOT crews prep for second winter storm in two days

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews have been out all day checking on road conditions and making sure to treat any slick spots, all of which will become extremely important overnight as a second wintery mix in as many days moves through central Ohio.

Because of the rain and melting snow from Monday’s winter blast, roads are wet late Monday night, but that is expected to change.

Storm Team 4 meteorologists have been tracking this weather since last week and letting you know freezing rain and snow is moving in early Tuesday morning.

About 200 crews will be out until after the morning commute laying down brine and salt to make the morning drive as safe as possible.

A spokesperson for ODOT said extra attention is being paid to ramps, bridges, and especially interstates since those are the most traveled.

Even though this is the second winter system this week, it is much different than the one Sunday night.

“That storm, we didn’t have any rain before it and, this time, we do,” said ODOT spokesperson Brooke Ebersole. “The unfortunate thing about rain kicking off the winter storm is that any brine we lay down or pretreating is washed by that rain. So the challenge with this is keeping the roads wet and not slick and making sure the freezing temperatures make it not icy.”

ODOT again asks drivers to give their trucks and plows enough room to do their work. Last year alone, 59 trucks were struck while treating the roads for winter weather.