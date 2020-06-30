ODOT crew hit on Columbus’ north side Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio Department of Transportation says they are “disheartened” after one of their crews was hit on the north side of Columbus Monday night.

ODOT Columbus says neither their driver nor the driver of the car that crashed into their crew were hurt.

In their post on Twitter, ODOT wrote, “Tiffney, our driver, is fine but wanted everyone to know that her 4 year old daughter waits for her to come home each morning. Please Slow Down. Move Over.”

Ohio’s Move Over law was enacted in 1999. It was expanded in December 2013 to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights, including road construction, maintenance and utility crews.