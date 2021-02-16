ODOT continues effort to prevent refreezing of roads

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Following Monday’s snowstorm, crews with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has been out in full force working to clear the roads before another potential refreeze Tuesday night.

“You may have seen us doing something that you usually won’t see us doing during a normal snowstorm, and that’s team plowing, so sometimes you’ll see four, maybe even five, plows across all lanes of an interstate, clearing the snow at the same time.” said Brooke Ebersole, public information officer for ODOT Columbus.

Despite Tuesday’s break in snowfall, Ebersole said there’s no time for crews to rest.

Crews are working to keep interstate lanes as clear as possible by using salt and liquid brine in order to prevent them from refreezing overnight.

“Once we do get the ramps and bridges clear, those also tend to refreeze much faster in frigid temperatures,” Ebersole said. “So we will continue to come back, patrol those harder, than we patrol on the main lines cause we have to pay special attention to those, more than we do the lines on the interstate.”

ODOT said the only problem so far has been the lack of space provided to them by drivers on the road because accidents involving snowplows have gone up since the start of this storm.

“Unfortunately, this storm alone we went from six plow truck hits to nine plow truck hits, so that’s three hits in one single storm, one of those just being in Dayton not that far from here,” Ebersole said. “So, it’s a stark and sobering reminder to drivers to obey the laws of the plow when you see them out.”