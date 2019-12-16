ODOT calls adjustable speed limits successful, seeks to expand program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is considering an expansion of its variable speed limit program, which allows crews to adjust speed limits based on current traffic, road, and weather conditions.

In October, ODOT opened its SmartLane on I-670 east, which allows their crews to open an additional lane and adjust the speed limit, primarily for the purpose of easing congestion.

Three years ago, a variable speed limit was installed on I-90 in Lake County, to slow traffic when inclement weather hits. So far, that has been a success and ODOT leaders say they are considering an expansion to the program, in similar areas where the weather has been known to impact travel.

“Since we’ve started the I-90 lake effect corridor, we’ve seen a 58 percent reduction in overall crashes when it’s snowing and our secondary crashes, which are the result of stopped traffic and then there’s a second crash — those have dropped by 63 percent since we implemented the program,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT’s press secretary.

So far, lawmakers have only approved variable speed limits for that portion of I-90, I-670 and a stretch of I-275, in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio General Assembly would have to approve funding for more.

“We had made that request, in the last transportation budget,” said Bruning. “It was not granted to us. We’ll continue to keep educating lawmakers about the merits of it.”

The current transportation budget is for two years, so lawmakers may reconsider an expansion of the program in 2021.

Meanwhile, Bruning said there are several areas around the state that would benefit from variable speed limits, particularly due to the weather.

“We’d want to confine it to corridors where we’ve seen issues with whiteout conditions in the past,” he said.

The cost of expanding the program would depend on where the variable speed limits are placed.