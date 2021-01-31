ODOT battling heavy snow; asks drivers to stay off roads

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has been working through the night to keep up with the heavy snow blanketing central Ohio, and they’re asking drivers to stay home if they can.
ODOT says more than 200 crews worked Saturday night through Saturday to clear snow off roads.
As ODOT Road Warriors work to keep up, ODOT reminds drivers who must venture out that the snow is falling rapidly and they should take proper safety measures when they encounter snow-covered roads.
- ODOT says the heaviest accumulation is expected before 10 a.m. Sunday so stay home if you can.
- Once it stops snowing, ODOT says its crews will be able to make lasting progress on roads.
- The next shift of Road Warriors report for duty at noon Sunday and will work until all routes are clear and safe.
- If you must be on the road, take extreme caution and give plows plenty of space.