ODOT battling heavy snow; asks drivers to stay off roads

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation has been working through the night to keep up with the heavy snow blanketing central Ohio, and they’re asking drivers to stay home if they can.

ODOT says more than 200 crews worked Saturday night through Saturday to clear snow off roads.

As ODOT Road Warriors work to keep up, ODOT reminds drivers who must venture out that the snow is falling rapidly and they should take proper safety measures when they encounter snow-covered roads.