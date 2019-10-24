How does ODOT’s new Columbus SmartLane work?

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation opened its new SmartLane on Interstate 670 in Columbus, leading to questions from many who travel that road.

Many of those with questions reached out to NBC4 to try and figure out exactly how the SmartLane works.

Is it going to ease traffic after work?

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Breanna Badanes said easing traffic is the plan.

The SmartLane can open up at any time of the day when there’s heavy traffic on I-670. She adds it just all depends on when they need to manage traffic.

“Any incident, unplanned event, crash, police situation, you name it, we now have that additional capacity where we can open that lane to relieve that traffic congestion,” Badanes said.

What are the restrictions for use of the lane?

Another question NBC4 received on Facebook: “What are the restrictions for use of the lane? Is there a certain amount of people that need to be in the car?”

“Any vehicle can use it when it’s open,” said Badanes. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a car, truck, one person, a family of five, anyone can use the smart lane.”

You can drive in a lane as long as you see a green arrow, but the speed limit will automatically drop to 45 miles per hour.

The SmartLane should not be confused with an HOV or carpool lanes used in other cities that have car occupancy requirements.

How is going slower going to improve traffic?

“It eliminates the stop and go of congestion,” said Badanes. “So, instead of speeding up and then slamming on your brakes by moving traffic at a more consistent speed it actually gets you there faster.”

Badanes added it worked on day one.

“The data showed that the traffic was slowing down to 24 miles per hour at 3:45. That’s what triggered us opening the SmartLane. And by 4:00 traffic was flowing at 45 miles per hour. So, it did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

Also, remember you cannot use the SmartLane if there is a red “x” on the sign, not even to pass another car.

How do I know when the SmartLane is open?

There are overhead digital signs installed every 3/4 mile. A green arrow will show over the lane when it is open and a red ‘X’ when it is closed.

Will the SmartLane open at the same time every day?

Short answer, no. ODOT says it expects to open the SmartLane during the evening commute on weekdays. The exact time it opens and closes will be determined by an operator in the Traffic Management Center.

ODOT says it can only utilize the shoulder as an extra lane when traffic is already slow enough to require it.

What happens if the lane closes while I’m using it?

The sign above the SmartLane will change to a yellow ‘X’ before the red ‘X’ appears. This gives drivers time to change lanes.

Can the 45mph speed limit actually be enforced?

ODOT says the speed limit on the overhead digital sign meets the requirements of House Bill 26, which authorized the department to establish variable speed limits on three interstates in Ohio. That means that the speed on the electronic sign is the legal speed limit.

What if there is something in the SmartLane?

ODOT says it will make a camera sweep and a physical sweep daily before opening the SmartLane. This includes looking for debris or any disabled vehicles before opening the SmartLane. If something is blocking the way, the lane won’t open until it’s clear.

In the event of ice and snow, a Freeway Service Patrol truck will drive the lane to determine if it’s clear of ice and snow and safe to open.

What happens if someone drives in a closed SmartLane?

If drivers use the SmartLane when it is closed, they can be cited for ‘Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device.‘ It’s a minor misdemeanor, the same as running a stop sign or making an illegal U-turn.