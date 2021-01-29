ODOT and City of Columbus prepare for possible winter storm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Preparations are well under the way here in Central Ohio, ODOT and the City of Columbus are gearing up for whatever may come.

Both are planning to have their full staff in despite it being the weekend.

Their goal for today however was pre-treatment.

A heaping scoop of salt mixed with water. The perfect concoction to coat Central Ohio’s interstates and highways.

“Helps bond to the pavement and keep ice from making those roads slick so it helps us get ahead of that winter storm so that ice isn’t forming underneath of that snow,” explained Brooke Ebersole with ODOT.

She says they’ll have about 200 plows ready to go with patrols starting Saturday evening.

“They’ll continue to keep an eye on pavement temperatures being in the 20s low 30s today Friday morning Friday afternoon those temperatures aren’t expected to get really high, so we are expecting to really be a factor for us for incoming winter weather.”

In the city, another 50 to 60 crews dedicated to Columbus.

“If we need to add staffing from other divisions and departments for example when we do need assistance the department of utilities helps us out with additional units and our fleet department is helping us with staying open over the weekend to keep equipment up and running,” said Frank Williams. He’s the administrator for Infrastructure management.

He says one good thing is they won’t have to deal with rush hour traffic slowing down clean up but will keep an eye out well into the start of the work week.

“If this thing does go into Monday, we start into our service around schools’ approach because some of the kids are going back to school next week so we gotta get them back I know they’re ready to go do we want to make sure the roadways are open for them to get back on to school for the city of Columbus,” he explained.

Both ODOT and City are urging people to keep an eye out for their plows.

Keep plenty of pace between you and them and if you can, stay home until the roads are clean.