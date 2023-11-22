COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been a little over a week since the deadly I-70 crash that took the lives of six people, who were all part of the Tusky Valley community. As a way to honor the victims, a local nonprofit added a cross to the crash site, but there is a safety concern.

It’s not because the Ohio Department of Transportation doesn’t think a memorial should be there, but these makeshift roadside memorials can be distracting. For the time being, ODOT has put barrels around the memorial.

“The idea is we have had people, unfortunately, stopping to add items to that cross, which was put up by some folks who obviously wanted to honor those lost in this crash. While we certainly respect and understand people wanting to do that, it does create a dangerous situation for them,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

Ducks Helping Heroes is the nonprofit that made seven crosses. Six of them are honoring the lives lost, complete with each of their names and a picture of them. The seventh is a larger cross, designed to honor everyone involved.

“People put time, they put money, they put their own efforts into making not just the cross that’s out there now, but the six that are made with each of the victims’ names on it. That was all done, I’m sure, with a labor of love,” said Bruning.

When someone is killed in a car crash, it’s common for loved ones of the victim to want to memorialize them with a makeshift roadside memorial, but it’s something that ODOT is strongly against.

“At the end of the day, what we want is to make sure that nobody else goes through what these six families are going through right now. That is the bottom line. That’s the only motivation for us to make any of these changes out there is to keep people safe,” said Bruning.

According to Bruning, there are other, safer, ways to honor your loved ones.

“We would prefer you adopt a highway, for example, where we will put a sanctioned sign out there and let people know this is adopted in memory of someone,” Bruning said.

Barrelling off the side of a highway around a roadside memorial is not something ODOT does. This is only a temporary solution.

“In this case, just given the, you know, proximity and time to the crash that occurred, obviously these families, this community, we are grieving with everyone. You know, we just felt like this was a temporary compromise that would allow people to still see that cross that’s out there,” said Bruning.

In the meantime, Ducks Helping Heroes is working to find a new, more permanent home for the seven crosses. Once they do, the cross that’s currently on I-70 will be removed by ODOT and then go to its new location. As of right now there is no definite timeline of when this will all happen.

If anyone is curious about alternatives to roadside memorials, visit ODOT’s website to learn about the Adopt-A-Highway program or the Memorial Highway program.