ODNR water safety tips as kayaking, boating, water sports on the rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– With COVID-19 hitting pause on large group entertainment, people are turning to nature.

Jeff Large with the Ohio Department Natural Resources says people are turning to our parks and lakes this summer.

“So a lot more kayaking, more swimming and boating traffic is definitely up.”

Large says if you own or rent a kayak, there are some things to remember.

“First thing I would do is come up with a float plan where you want to kayak,” says Large.

He says its important to make sure someone knows where you are and where you’re going in case anything does happen.

“You also want to check the weather ahead of time.”

And always wear or have a life vest near you. There are a variety of types but they are important to have on hand in any situation.

If you do tip over in your kayak Large has some advice: The first is, do not try and get back in the kayak.

“Somewhere like this where you can see land and you’re probably not going to be too far off shore, I would actually push it in and swim to shore with the kayak.”

He explains that if you are too far from shore to just leave the kayak where you are and swim to safety.

One thing Large says is becoming increasingly popular is, paddle boarding. When you get on the board you should start on your knees and paddle out to an area you know is deep.

“The biggest thing with that is when you’re getting into the water you want to make sure you’re out far enough where it’s not hitting the bottom you’re not scrapping.”

Large says if you do feel the board tipping underneath you just jump off, far from the board to avoid it flipping up and hitting you. If you are boating he wants to remind everyone to never drink while driving the boat and to also make sure someone else is aware of your location at all times.

Overall, Large says there is one thing to remember.

“Be aware of you’re surrounding out here with it being a little heavier traffic, watch for other boaters.”

Right now, ODNR is not holding lessons on kayaks or canoes because of COVID-19. There are some private companies that rent out and possibly offer private or small group lessons.

Small groups:

Canoe and Kayak rental: