ODNR: Alert issued for Buckeye Lake due to blue-green algae in the water

BUCKEYE LAKE (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has issued an alert in regards to an algae outbreak at Buckeye Lake.

Officials say it appears to be loaded with blue-green algae.

Warning signs have been placed around the lake warning about toxins that may be in the water.

ODNR says there are high levels of blue-green algae blooms at both Fairfield and Crystal beaches at Buckeye Lake State Park.

“I feel like that is every year that there is always algae on the lake,” said Katlyn Stanley.

The lake had its fair share of people out on the water on Wednesday.

“We’ve gone in the past couple of years and I’m sure there has been warning signs but it doesn’t deter us from going,” Stanley said.



Residents like Mike Wade and Jean Claugus believe the high population of geese cause the blue-green algae.

“I believe the goose excrement causes a lot of the blue-green algae we get,” said Wade.

“The geese are a big problem if we could get rid of the geese here. Because what happened is that they were put here and they don’t winter somewhere else they live here all the time,” said Claugus.

ODNR says the hot temperatures are likely the cause of the high levels.

Officials say the water conditions can be dangerous if you drink the water. Especially for kids, the elderly and pregnant women.



“I don’t like to swim in lake waters, my kids don’t have a problem with it. When it was hot like last weekend they were in it with no problems,” said Whitney Willoughby.

ODNR tests the water weekly and will take the signs down as soon as the bloom levels lower.