ODNR member dies following accident during controlled burn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that a member of its forestry team died last month after an accident during a prescribed fire.

ODNR said Selinde Roosenburg died March 23 after a utility terrain vehicle accident during a controlled burn at Richland Furnace State Forest.

Roosenburg was a member of the Zaleski State Forest team for a little over a year, ODNR said, adding she made an impression on everyone she met.

According to ODNR, Roosenburg grew up on a tree farm in Athens County and was a student at Ohio State University.