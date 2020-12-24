ODJFS says more than 30,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH)- According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services more 30,000 Ohioans filed for unemployment, reported on Friday, Dec. 24.

ODJFS says 31,134 Ohioans filed for jobless claims last week. Data shows this is 243,081 or 11 percent less than the peak of claims filed earlier this year.

According to these statistics, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 40 weeks (2,039,355) was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Also, Ohioans filed 274,116 continued jobless claims last week, which was 502,186 fewer than – or about 35% of – the peak earlier this year.

That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits. In addition, 274,911 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 40 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.6 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 875,000 Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7.5 billion in PUA payments to more than 784,000 Ohioans.

Ohioans who are looking for help should visit ODJFS for more information.