ODJFS: More than 350 fewer initial job claims filed last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans filed 358 fewer initial unemployment claims for the week of June 6-12, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. That brings the total filed to 15,866.

Continued unemployment claims were down, too — 3,029 than the previous week, bringing that total to 195,663.

Filings for initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance were up, however. ODJFS reports 3,593 initial PUA claims last week — 2,198 more than the previous week. Continued PUA claims were down by 3,620 with a total of 251,919.

Ohio’s unemployment rate of 4.7% continues to be well below the national rate of 6.1%. In April, Ohio’s labor force participation rate was 62.3%.

Over the last 65 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12 billion in unemployment payments to more than 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.6 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.1 million Ohioans.

Out-of-work Ohioans can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings