ODJFS investigating nearly 21,000 claims in latest weekly unemployment numbers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services continues to receive several thousand possible fraudulent unemployment claims.

According to the ODJFS, of the 120,446 initial claims reported for the week ending Feb. 27, at least 21,000 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Over the last 50 weeks, the total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio is 2,785,615, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2014-2019.

Ohioans filed 327,382 continued jobless claims last week, which was 448,920 fewer than the peak last year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

The ODJFS says 266,656 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

Over the last 50 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $8.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 954,000 Ohioans, and it has issued more than $9.5 billion in PUA payments to more than 987,000 Ohioans.

The ODJFS asks anyone who suspects their identity was compromised and used to file a fraudulent

unemployment claim to unemployment.ohio.gov, clicking the “Report Identity Theft” button, and following the instructions. You can also call 833-658-0394.