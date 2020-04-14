ODJFS employee accused of falsifying military documents for paid leave

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Office of Inspector General report says an Ohio state employee falsified documents in order to receive more than $18,000 in unearned military leave pay.

The internal review began in December after an ODJFS employee ‘…submitted falsified verification of military service documents for which he was granted military leave with pay,’ according to the report.

After further review of the employee’s actions, the report shows this was not an isolated incident. It documents more than 46 days of loss to the state of Ohio with a price tag of $18,530.07. This number came by comparing the employees pay and attendance records as far back as March 2013.

Source: Ohio Inspector General

In a nutshell, the employee being investigated submitted a letter to his ODJFS supervisor from his military unit. This notification would allow the employee to be paid during his deployment with the Ohio National Gaurd, according to the report. The investigation determined that the employed created the letter that his unit’s commanders did not authorize.

Further in the report, the employee is quoted as saying,”Yes, my unit has given me the letterhead to do those thing, yes and they know that I’m doing that… supervisors pass those out all the time in our unit.”

The inspector general report believes that a wrongful act or omission occurred when ODJFS supervisors and employees accepted unsigned letters for military duty verification, and that the employee created the letters and admitted placing the signature block of whomever was the Ohio Air National Guard detachment commander during the time of the letters.

The matter has been forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor for review.

*NOTE: NBC4i.com is not naming the parties involved with this report as no criminal charges have been filed by the prosecutors office. You can read the full report and details here.