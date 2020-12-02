ODJFS announces work-search requirements for people claiming unemployment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has announced new work-search activities will be required for people claiming unemployment.

According to the ODJFS, starting Dec. 6, Ohioans who apply for unemployment benefits will be required to conduct work-search activities because of an expiring section of state law (Section 19 of H.B. 197).

“This will apply to new claims only, and we are providing as much flexibility as possible to claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “In addition, it’s important to remember that work-search activities can be conducted virtually – and they should be conducted virtually, to the extent that this is possible, given the current high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

Work-search requirements will be waived for individuals quarantined or isolated by order of a medical professional, local health authority or employer, per an executive order from Governor Mike DeWine.

According to the ODJFS allowable work-search activities can include anything from applying for a job to posting a resume on OhioMeansJobs.com.

ODJFS says it is communicating more detailed guidance to affected claimants and posting information at unemployment.ohio.gov.