COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three-time Grammy nominated music group ODESZA has announced that it will make a stop in Columbus as part of its 2023 summer tour.

ODESZA will perform at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Aug. 30 as part of its 19-stop “The Last Goodbye 2023 Tour.” The tour marks the second leg of “The Last Goodbye Tour,” which kicked off in 2022.

The American electronic music duo features Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, otherwise known as Catacombkid and BeachesBeaches. Bob Moses, TOKiMONSTA and QRTR & Olan are joining the pair for the tour.

The group earned Grammy nominations for Best Remixed Recording, non-classical in 2016 for “Say my name,” Best Dance/Electronic Recording in 2018 for the song “Line of Sight” and Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2023 for “The Last Goodbye.”

Tickets go on sale March 31 at 10 a.m. on www.odesza.com, with presales running throughout the week.