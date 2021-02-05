Jan. 30 shooting becomes a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died following a Jan. 30 shooting on the 1600 block of Oak St.

Police say 33-year old Marcus J. Person was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 30. He was pronounced dead five days later at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 4.

The victim had been found unresponsive and authorities did not expect him to recover from his injuries.

Police are trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

This is the 24th homicide in Columbus for 2021.

