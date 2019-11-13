Live Now
Live impeachment hearings testimony

Nurses’ hearings set over drug doses for Mount Carmel patients who died

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 5, 2019 file photo former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges while appearing with defense attorney Richard Blake, right, in Franklin County Court in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Administrative hearings have been set for the 25 nurses accused of giving excessive painkillers to patients who died and not questioning the medication ordered by a doctor now charged with murder.

Those nurses from the Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus aren’t being criminally prosecuted but face possible discipline by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

The board says each nurse was entitled to request a hearing before any action is taken, and all of them did so. The first hearing is scheduled in February, and the last in March 2021.

For now, their licenses remain active. Mount Carmel won’t comment on individuals’ employment status but has said it fired some of the nurses involved.

The doctor, William Husel, has pleaded not guilty to 25 counts of murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools