Nurses and pharmacists dismissed from some wrongful death lawsuits

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several nurses and pharmacists previously named in more than a dozen wrongful death lawsuits have now been dismissed from the cases.

The lawsuits are some of those involving the Mount Carmel Health System and Dr. William Husel.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said the hospital has accepted the responsibility for any settlement or judgment arising from the actions of the nurses and pharmacists named in 14 of the 24 lawsuits filed to date.

According to Craig Tuttle, an attorney at Leeseberg and Valentine, the move to drop these individuals from the cases is common in wrongful death lawsuits.

A spokeswoman for Mount Carmel issued the following statement on the dismissals:

These filings are a common step in the litigation process when individuals employed by entities are personally named in lawsuits. The dismissal of the individuals does not in any way alter the proceedings or Mount Carmel’s desire to find out how this could happen and ensure it never happens again.

Tuttle said the latest filings will have no impact on potential criminal matters or the actions taken by state licensing boards.

On Thursday, the Ohio Board of Nursing released the names of 25 nurses who may face disciplinary action due to their involvement in the situation at Mount Carmel.