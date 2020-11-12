Nurses accuse OSU Physicians of not paying overtime in lawsuit

FILE – In this May 18, 2019 file photo, pedestrians pass through Ohio State University’s student union in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise. The school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of nurses is accusing Ohio State University Physicians, Inc., of failing to pay overtime in a class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday.

A filing from U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio names three plaintiffs, all nurses: Alice Daniels, Tiffany Malizia and Julie Henderson. Of the three, only Daniels still works for OSU Physicians.

The plaintiffs stated that they were required to arrive early to work do pre-shift work without being paid. The lawsuit also states that they were made to clock out for a daily 60-minute break even if they weren’t able to take one.

According to its LinkedIn page, OSU Physicians is the clinical services arm of Wexner Medical Center and is not-for-profit, with about 30 offices and clinics throughout Central Ohio.

The nurses claim OSU Physicians violated their workers’ rights, and they are seeking compensation for the university’s pay policies and work practices that resulted in unpaid overtime.