Nurses accuse OSU Physicians of not paying overtime in lawsuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A group of nurses is accusing Ohio State University Physicians, Inc., of failing to pay overtime in a class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday.
A filing from U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio names three plaintiffs, all nurses: Alice Daniels, Tiffany Malizia and Julie Henderson. Of the three, only Daniels still works for OSU Physicians.
The plaintiffs stated that they were required to arrive early to work do pre-shift work without being paid. The lawsuit also states that they were made to clock out for a daily 60-minute break even if they weren’t able to take one.
According to its LinkedIn page, OSU Physicians is the clinical services arm of Wexner Medical Center and is not-for-profit, with about 30 offices and clinics throughout Central Ohio.
The nurses claim OSU Physicians violated their workers’ rights, and they are seeking compensation for the university’s pay policies and work practices that resulted in unpaid overtime.