Nurse says Husel acted as mentor to colleagues, tried to explain large doses

A nurse who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel West Intensive Care Unit, alongside Dr. William Husel, said he had heard other nurses question some of the doctor’s orders.

“Anytime I heard anybody ask him about it, he would give them an explanation,” said the nurse, who asked not to be identified. “He was our expert. He knew more than any of us about how the drugs work and all that.”

According to Mount Carmel leaders, Husel ordered excessive doses of medications for at least 34 patients, many of whom died as a result of the orders.

Both Husel and Mount Carmel currently face 16 wrongful death lawsuits, while a criminal investigation is also ongoing.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The unnamed nurse said Husel was often the only doctor working the overnight shift, in the ICU. The nurse described him as somewhat of a mentor to colleagues.

“If you’re ever concerned about something with your patient, he would take the time to explain things to you if you had questions,” the nurse said. “He would sit down if there was some slow times and he would talk to you about why we treat certain things, certain ways — just background stuff you didn’t really need to know for your job, but would help kind of explain why you’re doing what you’re doing.”

The nurse has not been named in any wrongful death lawsuits, but he said many of his former nursing colleagues have been named.

“I know their intentions in terms of doing work for their patients, and how much they care about the work that they do and doing a good job,” he explained. “It’s hard to see people go through this.”

NBC4 has spoken with numerous doctors, nurses and pharmacists all of whom agree many of the doses of pain medication allegedly ordered by Dr. Husel, and administered to patients would likely cause death.

Mount Carmel has declined to comment on individual cases. The hospital previously released the following statement: