Number of Legionnaire’s disease cases at Mount Carmel Grove City increases

GROVE CITY (WCMH) — The number of Legionnaire’s disease cases at Mount Carmel Grove City has increased, according to Franklin County.

According to Franklin County Public Health, there are now 10 confirmed cases of Legionella being reported at the Grove City facility.

One person has died due to the outbreak.

According to the health office, the age range of the patients is between 50 and 90 years old, with six of the patients being female and four male.

Legionnaires’ disease generally kills about 10 percent of those diagnosed in the general population, but that rate can rise to 1 in 4 people when the outbreak is at a nursing home or hospital.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Legionnaires’ disease is caused by the bacteria Legionella.

Patients develop pneumonia-like symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, and fever.

The disease spreads through water droplets in the air, and lives in fresh water where the bacteria can multiply, says the CDC.

Mount Carmel Health released the following statement Tuesday: “The health of our patients, visitors, and staff is our highest priority. We continue to work with county and state health officials, along with the CDC, to investigate all potential sources of the bacteria, and extensive water restrictions are still in place to protect our patients, staff and visitors.

“Additional tests on water sources are being run throughout Mount Carmel Grove City, and our entire water supply is undergoing supplemental disinfection. We’re confident that we can safely maintain full services of the hospital.”