Breaking News
Former 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
1  of  10
Closings and Delays
Chillicothe City Schools Granville Christian Academy Huntington Local Schools Logan Hocking Local Schools New Lexington City Schools Southern Local Schools The Charles School at ODU Washington Court House City Schools Waverly City Schools Zane Trace Local

Ten central Ohio school districts close due to illness

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ten school districts in central Ohio are closed for at least the rest of the week due to students and staff being sick.

The following school districts are closed for the rest of the week unless otherwise noted:

  • Granville Christian Academy
  • Huntington Local Schools
  • Logan Hocking Local Schools
  • New Lexington City Schools
  • The Charles School at ODU
  • Washington Court House City Schools
  • Waverly City Schools
  • Zane Trace Local
  • Chillicothe City Schools closed Friday and Monday
  • Southern Local Schools closed Friday and Monday

According to Washington Courthouse City Schools Superintendent Thomas Bailey, all four of the district’s buildings were closed Thursday and will be closed Friday. Activities scheduled for those days and the weekend are also suspended.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools