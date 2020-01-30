Ten central Ohio school districts close due to illness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ten school districts in central Ohio are closed for at least the rest of the week due to students and staff being sick.
The following school districts are closed for the rest of the week unless otherwise noted:
- Granville Christian Academy
- Huntington Local Schools
- Logan Hocking Local Schools
- New Lexington City Schools
- The Charles School at ODU
- Washington Court House City Schools
- Waverly City Schools
- Zane Trace Local
- Chillicothe City Schools closed Friday and Monday
- Southern Local Schools closed Friday and Monday
According to Washington Courthouse City Schools Superintendent Thomas Bailey, all four of the district’s buildings were closed Thursday and will be closed Friday. Activities scheduled for those days and the weekend are also suspended.