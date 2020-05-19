NTSB rules Survival Flight responsible for Jan. 2019 fatal helicopter crash

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has placed the blame for a January 2019 fatal air ambulance helicopter crash on the company that operated the air ambulance.

In an announcement Tuesday, the NTSB said the operator, Survival Flight, showed “inadequate management of safety,” which led to a pilot leaving on a flight without a thorough weather evaluation.

The helicopter, a Bell 407 air ambulance, crashed in Zaleski on Jan. 29, 2019, killing three people onboard — pilot Jennifer L. Topper, 34, of Sunbury, and flight nurses Bradley J. Haynes, 48, of London and Rachel L. Cunningham, 33, of Galloway.

The helicopter departed Grove City for a pickup in Pomeroy during a snow storm, according to the NTSB.

“During a second encounter with snow several minutes later, which would have significantly reduced visibility, the pilot made a left 180° turn in what investigators said was likely an effort to reverse course to an area of better visibility,” a statement from the NTSB read. “For unknown reasons, the pilot failed to maintain altitude while making the turn and the helicopter collided with trees and then terrain in a heavily wooded area.”

Survival Flight Spokesperson Ryan Stubenrauch released the following statement Tuesday:

“This accident was a tragedy that took the lives of three brave people who’d dedicated themselves to saving others and Survival Flight will always mourn their loss. Our company has always made the safety of our employees our top priority. We’re learning from this tragedy and have already completed five of the NTSB’s six recommendations with ongoing work on the final recommendation. Survival Flight will continue to learn, improve and adapt as a company in order to better serve our communities and save lives.”

Several former Survival Flight employees voiced operational concerns about the company, according to an NTSB report released in November.

“This accident was all but invited by the actions and culture of Survival Flight,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt Tuesday. “Unfortunately, we have seen yet another case of how a poor safety culture can lead to tragedy.”

A synopsis of the NTSB’s findings is available below.

