Now up and running in former Four String space, Wolf’s Ridge preps for big 2020

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Wolf’s Ridge Brewing Co., for the first time, is shipping cans out to the market, having shifted from bottles with its move into its new, 25,000-square-foot production facility on Hague Avenue – the site of the former Four String Brewing.

It’s not just an aesthetic change for the beer, but a business one for its brewer. “Our target is to double production,” co-owner Alan Szuter said. “Going into cans is huge for us. This is a major shift from being a pub brewer.”

Cans aren’t just where the bulk of the market is, they’re also less costly and complex than bottles and easier to pack and transport.

And thanks to the ample space of the new facility – both in terms of actual physical room versus its cramped brewing space at 215 N. 4th St. and in terms of production capacity – the brewery is primed to grow. The building’s equipment can support around 20,000 barrels of eventual annual production. By comparison, 3,900 barrels of Wolf’s Ridge production was in bottles last year, which is the figure it hopes to double this year.

