COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five of Ohio’s 15 recently redrawn Congressional districts touch central Ohio, and not one of the races is uncontested in the Nov. 8 election.

Ohioans have less than three weeks to cast a ballot for who they would like to see in Congress, as well as other candidates above and below on the ballot. To find your congressional district, check here.

District 2

District 2 is largely in southern Ohio — including cities like Chillicothe and Portsmouth. Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton counties, and the southern part of Fayette County fall within District 2’s lines.

From left to right: Democratic challenger Samantha Meadows (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Democratic Party) and Republican incumbent Rep. Brad Wenstrup (Courtesy Photo/U.S. House of Representatives)

Brad Wenstrup (R)

Incumbent Republican Brad Wenstrup was first elected in 2012. Before being elected, he worked in private practice as a podiatrist in Cincinnati.

Wenstrup, 64, is also a member of the military. He is currently in the U.S. Army Reserves and served in the Iraq War as a combat surgeon from 2005 to 2006.

His website describes him as in favor of lower taxes and lighter business regulations, anti-abortion, and a National Rifle Association member against limitations on the Second Amendment.

As a doctor, Wenstrup also opposes the Affordable Care Act. His website reads: “We need a health care system that keeps the government out of the doctor’s office, protects the doctor-patient relationship, fosters competition and transparency, and increases health care choices.”

He lives in Cincinnati. His campaign website is available here.

Samantha Meadows (D)

Democrat Samantha Meadows is a former advanced emergency medical technician and AmeriCorps member looking to unseat Wenstrup.

Meadows, 50, describes herself as a “lifelong southern Ohioan.”

She said on her campaign website she is running because, “Our country is at an inflection point. Bluster, bravado, conspiracy theories, and lies have been used by Republican members of Congress to create instability within the United States.”

Meadows sees abortion as a Constitutional right, is in favor of expanded Medicare and would seek to support unions fighting for increased wages and protections, according to her campaign website.

She lives in Chillicothe, according to her Facebook. Her campaign website is available here.

District 3

Entirely in Franklin County, District 3 covers parts of the city of Columbus and some northeastern suburbs.

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (Courtesy Photo/U.S. House of Representatives) and Republican challenger Lee Stahley (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Republican Party)

Joyce Beatty (D)

District 3 residents first elected incumbent Democratic Joyce Beatty in 2012.

Before she was elected, Beatty was a senior vice president of outreach and engagement at Ohio State University, served in the Ohio House for ten years, and taught as a professor at several area colleges.

Beatty, 72, advocates for diversity and is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. She is also no stranger to public demonstrations. She was arrested in 2021 at a voting-rights protest in Washington and pepper-sprayed in Downtown Columbus at a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.

Her website highlights some of her priorities, which include lowering college and higher education costs, making it easier for Americans to cast a ballot, and addressing women’s and LGBTQ+ equality.

Beatty lives Downtown. Her campaign website is available here.

Lee Stahley (R)

Republican Lee Stahley, an optometric technician and Ohio State instructor, seeks to unseat Beatty.

Stahley, 29, also formerly served on Whitehall City Council.

His campaign website plays on his current profession: “If our currently elected leaders think they are seeing the true picture, ‘It’s time they get their vision checked!'” Stahley highlights lowering health care costs and stripping power from large technology companies as priorities.

Stahley also said while he is personally opposed to abortion, he believes it should remain “between a patient and their doctor.”

His campaign website is available here.

District 4

Auglaize, Allen, Champaign, Logan, Hardin, Marion, Union, Morrow, Richland, and Ashland counties, and western Delaware, northern Shelby and southwestern Wyandot counties are within District 4’s lines.

From left to right: Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson (Courtesy Photo/Ohio Democratic Party) and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (Courtesy Photo/U.S. House of Representatives)

Jim Jordan (R)

Incumbent Republican Jim Jordan was first elected to Congress in 2006. Prior to Congress, Jordan served in both the Ohio Senate for six years and House for six years.

Jordan, 58, was a founding member and the first chair of the House Freedom Caucus, a generally more conservative sect of Republicans that included some former members of the tea party, according to the Pew Research Center.

Jordan’s campaign website describes him as “focused on his oversight role” in investigating federal agencies, in favor of economic policies that include reducing spending, and anti-abortion.

He was one of 147 federal lawmakers who raised objections to the Electoral College results that were certified around the U.S. Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, and has received a “fully denied” the 2020 election rating from FiveThirtyEight.

From 1987 to 1995, Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State. He has denied any knowledge of former university physician Richard Strauss’ decades-long sexual abuse of university athletes, which included that period.

Jordan lives in Urbana. His campaign website is available here.

Tamie Wilson (D)

Democrat Tamie Wilson is a businesswoman looking to unseat Jordan.

Wilson, 50, describes herself as a single mother who was born and raised in Ohio — first living in Columbus and then in Dayton with her family.

She moved abroad for a time before coming back to the Buckeye state.

Her priorities — outlined on her website — include addressing mental health struggles in the country, reducing taxes and tackling pay equity, and making pre-school education free. She has participated in a number of political demonstrations, according to her website, and is in favor of abortion rights.

Wilson lives in Delaware. Her campaign website is available here.

District 12

District 12 is mostly rural central and eastern Ohio, and it includes Athens, Coshocton, Guernsey, Fairfield, Knox, Licking, Morgan, and Muskingum counties, and parts of Delaware, Holmes, and Tuscarawas counties.

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson (Courtesy Photo/U.S. House of Representatives) and Democratic challenger Amy Rippel-Elton (Courtesy Photo/Amy Rippel-Elton)

Troy Balderson (R)

District 12 residents first elected incumbent Republican Troy Balderson in 2018.

Before he was elected, Balderson served in both the Ohio Senate for seven years and House for two years. He worked on his family farm and car dealership before elected office, according to his congressional website.

Balderson, 60, was born and raised in Zanesville.

His website describes him as pushing for investments in career training programs and cuts on tax hikes and regulations, and in favor of increased police funding.

Balderson’s campaign website is available here.

Amy Rippel-Elton (D)

Democrat Amy Rippel-Elton seeks to unseat Balderson.

Rippel-Elton is a longtime Newark resident and has previously participated in campaign finance overhaul advocacy with the Ohio chapter of Wolf-PAC.

She said in an earlier interview her big priorities include overhauling campaign finance and addressing educational needs, and that she is in favor of abortion rights.

Rippel-Elton lives in Newark. She does not have a campaign website and is not endorsed by the Ohio Democratic Party, but can be found on Facebook here.

District 15

District 15 stretches across central Ohio into the western side of the state. It includes parts of of Franklin County, all of Madison County, and parts of Clark, Fayette, Miami, and Shelby counties.

From left to right: U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (Courtesy Photo/U.S. House of Representatives) and Democratic challenger Gary Josephson (Courtesy Photo/Josephson for Congress)

Mike Carey (R)

Incumbent Republican Mike Carey was first elected to Congress in 2021. Before being elected, Carey most recently worked as a lobbyist for American Consolidated Natural Resources and Murray Energy.

Carey, 51, is also the chairman of the board for the Ohio Coal Association, according to his LinkedIn. He’s been involved with the association for close to 24 years.

He describes himself as a “pro-Trump” outsider, according to his campaign website. He is anti-abortion and prioritizes “lowering taxes, cutting red tape, demanding fair trade deals, and investing in our military, police, and first responders.”

Carey is also a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He lives in Columbus, according to his campaign website, which is available here.

Gary Josephson (D)

Democrat Gary Josephson is a self-described youth advocate and longtime activist looking to unseat Carey.

Josephson, 74, describes himself on his campaign website as opposing “fear-mongering, personality cults, factions, stereotyping, sexism, and racism.”

He is in favor of abortion rights and renewable energy, and would push for limits on the Second Amendment if elected.

Josephson is not listed as endorsed by the Ohio Democratic Party, but he is endorsed by Progressive Democrats of America. His website is available here.